Leading pay-TV provider Sky has forged a new relationship in Italy with DAZN to make the sports streamer’s app available on the Sky Q platform and also allow Sky subscribers to access the ZONA DAZN channel via its decoder for a special rate.
DAZN will offer its customers who are also Sky subscribers the possibility of subscribing to enjoy a selection of events through ZONA DAZN channel. On the channel, it will be possible to watch seven football matches per round of Serie A TIM – which Sky Italia holds rights to - exclusively on DAZN – complementary to the three broadcasts on Sky channels - and a playlist of in-depth programmes, DAZN Original contents and others via satellite or digital terrestrial. Those who are not subscribers to DAZN will be able to subscribe to DAZN Standard or DAZN Plus offers through a site dedicated to Sky customers and add the option in order to view ZONA DAZN channel.
Sky Q subscribers - via satellite or internet - who are also DAZN customers, will also be able to access the complete editorial offer of DAZN directly from the app section or with voice control via Open DAZN command feature, in one place and with a single device, without having to change the remote control.
“This is a big step forward for consumers - Serie A can now be enjoyed on more platforms and it will receive greater visibility. Sky has always supported the Italian passion for football and love for sport. This agreement with DAZN will provide fans with even more opportunities to enjoy Serie A,” said Sky Italy CEO Andrea Duilio. “In addition to the 3 Serie A matches per round broadcast on Sky channels, the DAZN app will be available on Sky Q, together with all the best content and streaming apps, all in one place.”
“The diversification of our distribution partnerships in Italy represents both our focus on bringing the best sport to serve all fans, and is also an important strategic moment in the growth of our business,” added DAZN Italy CEO Stefano Azzi. “The innovative new commercial agreement with Sky that we are announcing today is one of the most important collaborations signed in view of the 2022/2023 season, with the aim of offering live and on-demand sports content to an ever-increasing number of fans and thus increasing the visibility of the competitions we broadcast. This agreement is also in line with our successful partnership with Sky in Germany.”
As it was making its Sky deal, DAZN also announced that changes to its agreement with Telecom Italia (TIM) which will see a revised schedule for the broadcast of Serie A football and other sports entertainment. The new deal swill come into effect before the 2022 Serie A season, recognising the new distribution partnership with Sky Italia, driving further growth for DAZN in one of the most strategically important markets in Europe. Most importantly, it reaffirms the constructive relationship between TIM and DAZN as they enter the second of a three-year partnership
