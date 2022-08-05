 Otter, Singular team for mobile production live graphics | Infrastructure | News | Rapid TV News
Noting that the value of delivering high-quality video productions with mobile devices ultimately “begs” for on-air graphics that can complete the look of a production, live and on-demand video solutions provider Otter Network has entered into a collaboration with Singular.live.
The partnership will see Singular’s On Device mode allow users of Otter Director, a software suite that enables any iPhone or Android device to stream or record footage on up to four devices simultaneously anywhere in the world, to stream events with professional, studio-quality graphics.

Developed initially for live music capture, Otter Director has been used for rapid content creation for ad agencies, brands, and venues alike. Otter Director delivers studio features that are claimed to enable “seamless” switching of camera angles with instant cloud access for collaboration. Singular’s graphics, rendered directly on a device running Otter Director, can be customised with an audience-specific look and feel, providing technical directors and producers with new levels of design customisation.

“We see the integration of Singular into Otter Director as a sign of the mobile generation of content creators implementing broadcast-quality solutions, right in the palms of their hands,” commented Andrew Heimbold, CEO of Singular.live. “Providing creatives with richer toolsets, in a cloud-agnostic way, is the core of our work with Otter Network.”

Otter has recently used the system for productions with 3TEN Austin City Limits Live, The Salt Lick, and Lamborghini Austin. “We have created Otter Director as a tool for professionals who want to leverage lower-cost capabilities for producing high-quality work, and the Singular team complements our vision perfectly,” said co-founder and CEO Nick Tangborn.

