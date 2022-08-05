Just hours before the leading football league’s new season kicks off, IMG’s live sports channel for the airline and cruise line industries, Sport 24, has renewed its broadcast partnership with The Premier League for a further three years until 2024/25.
The 2022/23 season marks 75 days since Manchester City won the title for the sixth time, ahead of Liverpool by the finest of margins. This season will see Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest return to the Premier League. Starting this new season with Crystal Palace v Arsenal on 5 August 2022, Sport 24 will show five games a week, with 35 on Sport 24 Extra plus weekly previews, reviews and features.
“The Premier League is delighted to renew our partnership with Sport 24 and IMG for airline and cruise line coverage” said Premier League chief media officer Paul Molnar. “We are very pleased that Sport 24 considers the Premier League to be such an important part of its programming mix and we look forward to working together to bring the excitement of the Premier League to this important audience.”
Added Richard Wise, SVP, content and channels for IMG’s media business: “The Premier League continues to be the most watched football league in the world and is hugely popular with our audience. We look forward to continuing our long-standing relationship with The Premier League for a further three seasons and bringing world-class football to passengers worldwide.”
Sport 24 is available on Panasonic’s market-leading live television service, which is broadcast via satellite. Launched in 2012, both Sport 24 and Sport 24 Extra are produced from IMG’s production HQ in London. It also shows live action from the - Premier League, UEFA Champions & Europa League, NBA, NHL, NFL (Inflight Only), golf’s Majors, tennis’ Grand Slams and more.
