Independent, UK-based system integrator dB Broadcast has further expanded its range of system integration capabilities offered following the acquisition of S3 Satcom’s Satsio and Fiesta business and specialist antenna positioning products .





David Bird, managing director and founder of The purchase follows S3 Satcom entering into limited Member’s Voluntary Liquidation at the end of March 2022 , and is consistent with the company directors’ wishes that their products and integration expertise continue to be available to the broadcasters and teleport operators globally which use them.Cambridgeshire-based dB Broadcast’s expertise encompasses consultancy, project management, systems engineering, configuration and installation for traditional and IP-based broadcast infrastructures and sees S3 Satcom’s earth station systems business as dovetailing with its existing system integration capabilities. As part of the acquisition, S3 Satcom’s existing products will going forward be known as S3 Satsio and S3 Fiesta and will sit alongside the existing dB Broadcast product range. S3 Satcom directors David Cope and Peter Ritchie (pictured left) and right will be joining the team at dB Broadcast bringing with them many years of commercial and technical delivery experience.“These are exciting times” said David Cope . “When we were looking for a company to take this on, dB Broadcast emerged as the ideal fit. Their company ethos is very similar to the original S3 Satcom business, plus they had excellent complementary knowledge and skills when it comes to delivering projects. The agreement is great news for existing customers as there is a stable route for future deployments and support. It’s worked out really very well.”David Bird, managing director and founder of dB Broadcast (pictured centre) added: “This acquisition fits perfectly into our existing product portfolio as well as complementing our long-standing work around contribution and distribution networks. We continue to go from strength to strength, and this expansion further enhances the breadth of system integration projects dB can deliver.”