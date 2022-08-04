Connected TV device software components and solutions provider iWedia is claiming to have reached a significant milestone in terms of more than six million deployments for its integrated Android TV OS software solutions for digital TV service operators and consumer electronics manufacturers in more than.
iWedia’s portfolio line of Teatro software is designed to allow telecoms operators, pay-TV providers and tier 1 automotive OEMs to fast-forward their technology offer while relying on the best-in-class provider with unparalleled system integration services. Teatro, solutions are available on RTOS, Linux and Android platforms and are pre-integrated with service and delivery platforms, CA/DRM systems, and chipsets.
“To reach such a significant milestone and be the vendor with a high number of Android TV OS deployments in the market is a great achievement and a strong validation of our decision to back the technology. We are extremely proud to be a reliable partner of telcos across the globe without whom this achievement would not be possible,” said Hans-Juergen, iWedia’s chief executive officer commenting on the achievement. “Thanks to our ability to meet aggressive timelines and de-risk the projects by taking responsibility for core software components, we can help our customers in their TV journey.”
Added Mark Seidenfeld, head of APAC Partnerships, Android TV: “We congratulate iWedia on this significant milestone of its journey with Android TV OS and are really proud of our collaboration, which has seen a number of complex projects spanning from middleware and content security to, most recently, ad insertion. We have a great deal of respect for the iWedia team and their technical expertise and are looking forward to our future.”
