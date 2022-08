iWedia’s portfolio line of Teatro software is designed to allow telecoms operators, pay-TV providers and tier 1 automotive OEMs to fast-forward their technology offer while relying on the best-in-class provider with unparalleled system integration services. Teatro, solutions are available on RTOS, Linux and Android platforms and are pre-integrated with service and delivery platforms, CA/DRM systems, and chipsets.“To reach such a significant milestone and be the vendor with a high number of Android TV OS deployments in the market is a great achievement and a strong validation of our decision to back the technology. We are extremely proud to be a reliable partner of telcos across the globe without whom this achievement would not be possible,” said Hans-Juergen, iWedia’s chief executive officer commenting on the achievement. “Thanks to our ability to meet aggressive timelines and de-risk the projects by taking responsibility for core software components, we can help our customers in their TV journey.”Added Mark Seidenfeld, head of APAC Partnerships, Android TV : “We congratulate iWedia on this significant milestone of its journey with Android TV OS and are really proud of our collaboration, which has seen a number of complex projects spanning from middleware and content security to, most recently, ad insertion. We have a great deal of respect for the iWedia team and their technical expertise and are looking forward to our future.”