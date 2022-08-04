Following a successful beta launch in 2021, Endeavor Streaming has entered the rapidly growing global live e-commerce market led by initial launch partners Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and New York Fashion Week (NYFW): The Shows.
The company is now enabling all clients to create a shopping video experience directly within its owned and operated direct-to-consumer OTT applications partnering with interactive shopping platform AiBUY to allow clients to further engage and monetise their audiences. The platform features patented overlay technology and integrations to provide viewers with a one-click, instream shopping experience that will allow them to remain engaged with live content. To date, AiBUY has integrated with leading e-commerce platforms such as Shopify, Salesforce, Magento and others.
Endeavor Streaming sees the integration of live e-commerce as a natural extension of its business with the live e-commerce offering allowing it to better service its existing customer base across sports, lifestyle, and media and entertainment, and expand its client base to include brands, retailers, and the creator community. The AiBUY partnership offering is available immediately.
“AiBUY allows NYFW: The Shows designers and brands another avenue for connecting directly to consumers,” said Patrick Connors, SVP, global brand partnerships for IMG Fashion Events & Properties. “Over the past few seasons, we’ve seen “phygital” experiences result in higher engagement and higher return for brands. Providing the NYFW audience the opportunity to shop directly from the runway stream is the natural next step in see now, buy now.”
“UFC Fight Pass is focused on delivering the best fan experience to our viewers,” said Crowley Sullivan, vice president and general manager, UFC Fight Pass. “The ability to purchase merchandise, tickets, limited run products and more, without leaving the content stream, is the next step in our fan centric viewing experience.”
