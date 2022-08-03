

Furthering its advance in cloud production, media tech provider Avid has announced a three-year agreement to bring cloud-based editorial to Amazon Studios’ expanding slate of more than 300 original films and series.

The two firms expect to have cloud-based, production-ready solutions by the fourth quarter of 2022 when Amazon Studios will be able to make use of Avid’s Media Composer editing tool, NEXIS storage and MediaCentral platform on Amazon Web Services (AWS). It will mean creative teams will get the same experience and performance as an on-premises editorial bay—including collaborative workflows with shared storage and end-to-end media management—without the complexity and time required to set up and tear down traditional hardware.



Explaining the partnership, Avid said editors need to access massive sets of media files that have traditionally been stored in the same location as the editing team. In collaboration with Avid, Amazon Studios will untether their editorial process to allow creative work to happen from almost anywhere and centralise the editorial and content workflows in the cloud.



“Amazon Studios is prolific in its sheer output of original series and features that achieve the highest standard of creativity and quality,” noted Avid chief executive officer and president Jeff Rosica. “By building their creative workflows around a complete set of Avid tools and platforms in the cloud, Amazon Studios is kicking off a new era of productivity and collaboration for their creative teams and contributors. Avid is delighted that our open technologies are being chosen by more customers who are innovating how content is produced in the cloud, on a global scale.”



The collaboration is also part of Amazon Studios’ vision of a globally scalable studio-in-the-cloud platform. By using AWS and its global infrastructure, Amazon Studios will further centralise production assets in the cloud with the intention of creating a smoother, more unified production workflow. The company beloves that going forward, production and post-production teams will spend less time duplicating and transferring media to critical team members, allowing more time to be spent on high-value creative efforts. Content, including camera raw files, will also be protected by automatic processes that distribute data across several AWS Regions.



“We are on a journey to provide a best-in-class creative platform for our productions,” added Amazon Studios worldwide head of technology Ben Stanbury. “Studio in the Cloud is our overarching vision for how we provide our creative teams with a cloud-based toolset that they can use wherever they are in the world. Avid is a central component of this vision, so we are thrilled to be starting this new partnership with them.”