CEO Donald McGarva added: “Few people know our industry as well as Steve Oetegenn. He has been providing us with invaluable insight and expertise in a consultancy capacity since joining our board in early 2021. Steve knows our business and strategy inside and out and that makes him the ideal person to help shape our efforts in the Americas, a key growth region for both 24i and Amino.” Oetegenn has been a non-executive director of Aferian since January 2021, steps into this new executive role to lead strategic business development in North, South and Central America.In addition to his role at Verimatrix , Oetegenn was previously COO of MediaSec Technologies, a pioneer and leader in the field of digital watermarking and COO of Argus Systems Group, a provider of internet server security software. He received a Lifetime Achievement award at the 2020 VideoTech Innovation Awards.Commenting on his new role, he said: “There is enormous potential for both 24i and Amino in the Americas where demand for innovative, high-quality and cost-effective streaming technologies remains high among both content owners and pay TV operators. I’m excited to take on a more strategic role working with the great teams 24i and Amino already have in the region to seize that opportunity.” Aferian CEO Donald McGarva added: “Few people know our industry as well as Steve Oetegenn. He has been providing us with invaluable insight and expertise in a consultancy capacity since joining our board in early 2021. Steve knows our business and strategy inside and out and that makes him the ideal person to help shape our efforts in the Americas, a key growth region for both 24i and Amino.”