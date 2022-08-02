One-stop motorsports TV destination MTRSPT1 has added laps to its reach in a deal with OTT and smart TV solutions provider ZEASN to launch on the WhaleLive free, ad-supported streaming service.
MTRSPT1 features live first-class racing, motorsports reality, magazine and builder shows, documentaries and lifestyle programming and the deal with WhaleLive will enable users to enjoy entertainment 24/7 on ZEASN-supported smart TVs, including Philips, AOC and Whale OS-powered connected televisions.
“We are thrilled to partner with MTRSPT1 to bring the best of motorsports entertainment to WhaleLive viewers around the world,” said Thomas Li, ZEASN regional director for Europe and Latin America. “As content streaming continues to grow, we believe WhaleLive users will enjoy viewing the wide variety of creative and hottest content that we consistently deliver and are delighted to be expanding the reach of this popular, global motorsports programming.”
“The launch of MTRSPT1 on the WhaleLive service worldwide is a big step towards making our premium content available to all motorsports enthusiasts,” added John Duff, chief operating officer for MTRSPT1. “MTRSPT1 offers first-class entertainment with an array of premium racing from all motorsports modalities in addition to the garage, magazine and builder shows.”
