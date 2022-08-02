In a coup for the film and television studio and streaming network, capturing a series that premiered in 2000 and which has been running for over 20 years, FilmRise has acquired worldwide digital distribution rights to reality series Cheaters from Goldstein Pictures Corporation.
The new deal gives FilmRise digital rights to the entire series. The package contains over 1,000 episodes (692, 30-minute episodes and 346, 60-minute episodes), to 21 seasons of the reality series where people who think their significant other is cheating on them hire the Cheaters Detective Agency. hidden camera crew to investigate their suspicions.
In the US, Cheaters is currently available to watch on VH1 and Pluto TV while FilmRise currently exhibits the series on the FilmRise app and on The Roku Channel and Amazon’s FreeVee (formerly IMDb TV), with more digital platforms to follow in summer 2023.
“There is no better drama than reality TV and no better guilty pleasure than the binge-worthy series Cheaters,” commented FilmRise SVP acquisitions and co-productions Max Einhorn. “As traditional television viewing continues to migrate to streaming, so should this long-running fan favourite.”
