England's historic 2-1 win over Germany in the Women's Euro 2022 final was not only ground-breaking for English football
The game at Wembley Stadium on 31 August pulled in a peak TV audience of 17.4 million on BBC One, making it the most-watched women’s football game on UK television of all-time and the most-watched programme of 2022 so far.
Across the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app there were 5.9 million streams as audiences witnessed goals from Ella Toone and an extra-time winner from Chloe Kelly, as the Lionesses claimed victory in a major international tournament for England for the first time since 1966.
“We are incredibly proud to have championed women’s football and are thrilled we were able to bring such a special sporting moment to the public,” said BBC Director-General, Tim Davie commenting on the final and the audience it drew. “ This was the most-watched women’s football game on UK television of all-time and the most-watched programme in 2022 so far - and deservedly so. Everyone at the BBC is delighted at the win and being able to share that with the public.”
The tournament was a success on screen and on and off the pitch. According to data from European football governing body UEFA, a total of 87,192 spectators witnessed England's final triumph over Germany at Wembley Stadium, bringing the total aggregate attendance to over half a million for a tournament that set new benchmarks at every step of the way. Records continued to fall during the group stage, including the overall tournament record of 240,055 set at the 2017 finals. As the knockout rounds approached, the figure for the 2022 finals had reached 357,993, meaning that even if no one had attended a game from the quarter-finals onwards, the previous record average of 9,000 would have been comfortably beaten.
