After what was said to be a competitive bid process, the Italian Football Federation has granted streaming rights to broadcast premium Italian League (Serie A), Coppa Italia (Italy Cup) and Supercoppa Italiana for the next three seasons beginning this year.









“AD Sports' acquisition of the exclusive broadcast rights to Italian League (Serie A), Italy Cup (Coppa Italia) and Italian Super Cup (Supercoppa Italiana) confirms our leading position, and highlights our technical expertise and media portfolio,” said Haitham Al Kathiri, acting executive director of Abu Dhabi TV Network commenting on the deal.



“We are looking forward to broadcasting the competitions in partnership with Starzplay, which is enjoyed by millions of football fans around the world. This milestone comes in line with the digital transformation of AD Sports Channel, which has an extensive track record in covering the most important sports competitions across the world with professionalism and impartiality.”



Abu Dhabi Media has been a strong catalyst in driving the sports portfolio for Starzplay and we are proud to partner with them once again to bring the popular Italian League to regional fans…We are confident that there is a huge untapped market in MENA which will support our goals for the coming years, and we look forward to additional category offerings in the future."