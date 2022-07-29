After ending 2021 on a high with a 30% annual increase in subscribers, leading telco TV technology and service provider Netgem has maintained its momentum into the first six months of 2022, reaching 411,000 subscribers by at the end of June 2022.
This represents a current annual growth of 28% as the firm looks to build on the deployment of its core NetgemTV offer with telecom operators and video service providers and reach its objective of half a million subscribers at the end of this year.
As it released its half yearly results, the company noted that the subs activity, combined with what was described as “good control of costs and customer margins despite the current inflationary context,” was reflected in an 11% growth in turnover to €16.3 million, 7% increase in gross profit to €9.6 million and soaring EBITDA, up 60% to €3.2 million, compared with 2021.
Standouts for the firm during the six months were the UK commercial launch of TalkTalk TV+ powered by Netgem, with the first integration of the Tik Tok social network and the improvement of the content offer with the launch of NowTV.
In France the company saw the launch of Gaumont Classique and strengthening of the partnership with the Oceinde group with a view to providing ZeopTV powered by Netgem to its very high-speed subscribers. The agreement initially covers Reunion Island and is intended to extend to other territories in the Indian Ocean. Due to the synergies, this agreement will contribute to the Group as soon as 2023.
In the Nordic region, deliveries to operator Elisa for its Elisa Viidhe premium offer in Finland are projected to remain strong throughout the year.
Commenting on the results, Netgem CEO Mathias Hautefort said: “Our content-as-a-service strategy is paying off, semester after semester. All the financial indicators are growing, such as the number of our partnerships with operators and publisher. We confirm the objective of half a million subscribers in 2022.”
