In a move that will propel its standing in the country, and add to a growing portfolio of labels in the territory, leading international producer/distributor Banijay is to acquire Sony Pictures Film und Fernseh Produktions.
Based in Cologne and in operation for over 25 years, led by Astrid Quentell and Mirek Nitsch, Sony Pictures Television Germany has become a home for a number of standout entertainment formats and scripted productions such as award-winning entertainment hit, Die Höhle der Löwen (on Vox since 2014); record-breaking dramedy, Der Lehrer (9 seasons on RTL and Golden Rose of Lucerne, German Television Award, German Comedy Award, Bavarian Television Award prizes); and notorious ZDF crime series, Heldt. The company is also soon about to launch a new edition of well-known series, Glücksrad (Wheel of Fortune), on RTLZWEI.
Once the deal has been completed, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval, Sony Pictures Television, with Quentell and Nitsch still onboard, will aims to expand its local first-class talent and slate offering, and sees the label’s existing unscripted IP join the global group’s overarching 130,000-hour-strong catalogue.
“Talent, talent, talent – our priority, and at the core of our group. From brilliant talent, brilliant ideas are born, and in growing our collective, we strive to further strengthen our world-class, multi-genre portfolio of IP,” commented Banijay Group CEO Marco Bassetti. “With Astrid and Mirek, we have a proven duo who can develop high-quality shows that thrive locally and have the universality to tap into audiences globally. They are a very welcome and complimentary addition to our expert-led German operation.”
“With its strong format brands and high production values, [Sony Pictures Television] certainly fits perfectly into our group,” remarked Banijay Germany CEO Marcus Wolter (pictured). “We have always believed in maintaining the independence and individuality of our labels in order to shape the future of entertainment together, and with the power of this group behind them, we have every confidence, the company will thrive in its new home.”
Astrid Quentell added: “We are very excited to become part of the Banijay family! Under a new flag, so to speak, and with a great tailwind, we will be able to continue and expand our successful, and always exciting, history with our entire team.”
