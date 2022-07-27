Following what the company claims was a “hugely successful’ launch in the UK in October 2021, leading European pay-TV provider Sky has revealed that the Republic of Ireland will be the second market for its Sky Glass streaming TV platform.
Built on technology developed by Sky parent Comcast Corporation, using the same operating system and with shared knowledge and expertise, Sky Glass aims to “dramatically” simplifies the way customers watch TV by integrating hardware, software and programming content.
To build the product, Sky partnered with design agency Map Project Office to create a 4K Ultra HD TV set based on Quantum Dot technology that produces over 1 billion colours. IT comes in a choice of three sizes - 43”, 55” and 65” - and in five colours, namely ocean blue, ceramic white, racing green, dusky pink or anthracite black. The screen supports HLG, HDR10 and Dolby Vision high dynamic range technology to produce vibrant, more intense colour and also comes with 360° Dolby Atmos sound with built-in speakers and sub-woofer and so removing the need for a sound bar.
Viewers can receive Sky TV over Wi-Fi, with no satellite dish and no box, with programming available through built-in apps. Non-Sky streaming services integrated within include Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, Prime Video and Spotify.
Sky Glass will be available in Ireland from 25 August 2022 with pre-orders available immediately .
“The launch of Sky Glass here marks a significant milestone in Sky’s 25-year history in Ireland and follows our recent announcement that Sky Mobile is coming to Ireland in 2023, as well as the opening of our four new flagship retail stores,” said Sky Ireland CEO, JD Buckley commenting on the move.
“Investing in the best technology, the best content and the best customer experience are always our top priorities and Sky Glass is the most innovative product we have developed yet. It opens the world of Sky to customers who may not have been able to access Sky TV before now…with the ability to stream the best content and apps.”
