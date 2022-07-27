Non-fiction content company Off The Fence (OTF) has announced string of new partnerships in a five-title launch package comprising premium factual content focusing on climate change, biodiversity, and the future of our planet.









“When OTF started out, our focus on natural history and the environment was considered a bit eccentric — and certainly a bit niche. Now, nearly 20 years later, the world has caught up with us and demand for the genre is fast outstripping supply,” remarked Loren Baxter, OTF’s head of acquisitions. “We’ve spent those 20 years Headlining the slate are two projects in collaboration with EarthxTV , the production arm of the non-profit environmental forum that seeks sustainable solutions to the most urgent environmental challenges. The first, The Future from Above (4 x 60’ mins), is a co-production between OTF Studios, Sky, EarthxTV and Korean production company Borderless, with funding from Skylife TV and Korean content agency KOCCA.The series focuses on how the world could look in 2050 if it embraces the revolutionary technology and thinking needed to transform every aspect of lives, from how to communicate, harness energy and travel to how to live, eat and recycle our waste.The second OTF/EarthxTV co-production is Ocean Mysteries (8 x 30’), featuring Tom ‘The Blowfish’ Hird, whose recent television projects include Fishing Impossible for the BBC. In his new series the marine biologist, scuba diver and wildlife expert combines stunts and pop-science demos with natural history footage and engaging analogies to unravel the mysteries behind a colourful cast of ocean creatures. Oceans cover 70% of the Earth’s surface, contain 90% of the planet’s living biomass, produce more oxygen than all the world’s forests, and absorb around 30% of global carbon dioxide though 95% of our oceans remain unexplored.Wild Hope (8 x 30’), produced by the award winning, science-focused impact studio HHMI Tangled Bank Studios and Part2 Pictures in a co-production with Wild Elements, is a new acquisition that offers more optimism by profiling everyday people, conservationists and scientists who are restoring and protecting our planet. Set across the world’s most beautifully exotic—and surprisingly familiar—places, each episode will inspire audiences with stories of intrepid changemakers and surprising allies who are tackling the threats to our wild creatures and habitats.Another vision of the future is provided by The Endangered Generation (working title), which comes to OTF via a new producer relationship with Australia’s Sweetshop & Green. The new feature documentary, narrated by Academy Award-winning actress Laura Dern (Jurassic Park), challenges the myth that our world is fundamentally driven by selfishness and competition. Instead, scientists, artists and First Nation leaders explore the deep connections that bind us all to life, our world — and one another.“When OTF started out, our focus on natural history and the environment was considered a bit eccentric — and certainly a bit niche. Now, nearly 20 years later, the world has caught up with us and demand for the genre is fast outstripping supply,” remarked Loren Baxter, OTF’s head of acquisitions. “We’ve spent those 20 years forging partnerships with world’s best producers of natural-history content , which means we’re in a uniquely strong position to meet that demand with balanced, accurate and informative programming and about the climate emergency and what we can do to mitigate it. These are powerful films that tackle the greatest threat to human survival, but in a way that encourages action rather than fear and despair. We’re very proud to bring them to the world.”