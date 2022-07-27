A highly competitive battle to provide the best 5G in the UK is enriching the experience of mobile users across the nation, with all four major UK mobile operators improving download speeds, reliability and latency of their networks in the first half of 2022 says the latest RootMetrics UK Mobile Performance Review.
Alongside isolated 5G testing, RootMetrics assessed all network technologies with 642,296 tests UK-wide, across the four nations and within 16 major metropolitan areas. All of the report’s testing was carried out using Samsung 5G-enabled handsets sold by retailers to accurately reflect the experience of consumers using 4G LTE and 5G networks.
The study’s overall finding was that all four operators delivered “outstanding” 5G reliability and latency that was low enough for smooth gaming and streaming – highlighting how competition is improving the experiences of 5G users in the UK.
Yet while EE maintained the market leadership it has enjoyed for some time – and was the leader in UK-wide, nation-wide, and metropolitan testing in the first half of the year winning all seven UK-wide RootScore categories, including the UK Overall RootScore Award for the ninth year in a row - the gap between the BT-owned operator and its rivals is narrowing.
In the 16 metropolitan areas, EE won the most RootScore Awards, but all four operators improved in 5G availability and speed. Across the 16 areas, Three UK saw significant gains in 5G download speeds and both Virgin Media O2 and Vodafone utilised newly acquired spectrum to boost 5G availability and speeds.
Three UK’s 5G availability results were similar to EE’s, with both networks covering over 50% of the nation and while EE led in 5th percentile 5G speeds, an important measure of an operator’s overall speed consistency, Three UK had pulled ahead in 5G median download speeds, clocking in at nearly 200 Mbps.
Virgin Media O2 delivered was the analyst called “excellent” text results, ranking first or second in all four nations, and Three UK performed especially well in Wales, sharing the Call RootScore Award and posting second-place finishes for both reliability and text performance in the country.
Commenting on H1 UK Mobile Performance Review, a RootMetrics spokesperson said:“A massive congratulations to EE for being the UK’s best mobile network for a remarkable ninth year in a row. I must also recognise the phenomenal progress that all four major operators are making on the rollout of 5G. They’re in a great position to serve UK consumers who are increasing their data usage and connectivity needs.”
