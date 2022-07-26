Aiming to enable distributed broadcast and digital production teams to collaborate on their workflows from anywhere, Avid has launched Media Production in the Cloud which includes subscription access to the MediaCentral solution.
Explaining the background to the launch, the company noted that with thousands of stories breaking daily all over the world, distributed TV news and sports production teams need a reliable, secure solution to bring their workflows to the cloud for anywhere, anytime access.
Based on the company’s existing production tools and platforms that content creation teams already rely on, Avid Media Production in the Cloud aims to delivers the familiar experience of a broadcaster’s on-premise workflows distributed so production teams can access assignments, assets and media to deliver breaking news across all platforms quickly, from on-air channels to web and social media.
With Media Production in the Cloud, teams can access existing MediaCentral workflows, along with integrated Avid NEXIS cloud storage and Avid’s MediaCentral | Stream IP ingest solution to access, edit and publish content. Teams can use Avid’s MediaCentral | Collaborate and other iOS and browser apps to plan and contribute to stories remotely while tracking all aspects of story production.
“With today’s distributed workforce, broadcasters are increasingly using the cloud as a production platform to quickly produce content around the world,” explained Raul Alba, Avid’s director of solutions marketing, media and cloud. “Avid’s Media Production in the Cloud workflows can be stood up right alongside organisations’ existing on-premise platforms. Using familiar tools and workflows, broadcasters are finally gaining entry to cloud production without committing to a forklift overhaul or the need for additional training.”
