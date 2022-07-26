Leading sub-Saharan African telco Globacom has broght nine channels from the SPI portfolio to Nigeria with Glo-TV its TV streaming service on Android, iOS apps and web offering live linear TV, VOD and catch-up content.
Glo-TV subscribers can now access FilmBox Africa, FilmBox Action, SPI’s drama hub Dizi in addition to DocuBox, FashionBox, Fast&FunBox, FightBox, Gametoon and 360 TuneBox for a range of thematic programming.
FilmBox Africa and FilmBox Action which broadcasts the best Hollywood features and action-packed movies Dizi features a huge catalogue of Turkish drama. Thematic propositions include DocuBox which broadcasts a collection of award-winning documentaries about different cultures and wonders of the world; FashionBox, which provides content concerning fashion trends and all things style; Fast&FunBox which delivers programming dedicated to adrenaline sports; FightBox, which broadcasts combat sports live events and multi-discipline mixed martial arts coverage; Gametoon which is dedicated to gaming content created by gaming and esports enthusiasts; and 360 TuneBox presents new music every week with today’s emerging artists.
“It is great to join Glo-TV’s offering which has been well received in Nigeria, a key market for us and one where I’m sure our channels will flourish,” said Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe and Africa at SPI International commenting on the deal. “It’s always satisfying to make quality content more accessible in Africa in collaboration with innovative, new players in the region such as Glo-TV."
FilmBox Africa and FilmBox Action which broadcasts the best Hollywood features and action-packed movies Dizi features a huge catalogue of Turkish drama. Thematic propositions include DocuBox which broadcasts a collection of award-winning documentaries about different cultures and wonders of the world; FashionBox, which provides content concerning fashion trends and all things style; Fast&FunBox which delivers programming dedicated to adrenaline sports; FightBox, which broadcasts combat sports live events and multi-discipline mixed martial arts coverage; Gametoon which is dedicated to gaming content created by gaming and esports enthusiasts; and 360 TuneBox presents new music every week with today’s emerging artists.
“It is great to join Glo-TV’s offering which has been well received in Nigeria, a key market for us and one where I’m sure our channels will flourish,” said Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe and Africa at SPI International commenting on the deal. “It’s always satisfying to make quality content more accessible in Africa in collaboration with innovative, new players in the region such as Glo-TV."