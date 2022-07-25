FOX Entertainment-owned free streaming service Tubi has now made available Gordon Ramsay FAST Channel as part of its line-up of more than 145 sports, entertainment and local news channels.
Renowned for highly successful and award-winning original programming, Emmy-nominated and BAFTA-winning Ramsay produces TV shows on both sides of the Atlantic, seen by audiences worldwide in more than 200 territories, and is said to be the only talent on air in the US with four primetime national network shows.
He hosts and executive-produces Next Level Chef, Hell’s Kitchen, Masterchef, Masterchef Junior and Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours To Hell And Back and the upcoming Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars all on FOX, in addition to specials, including Gordon Ramsay’s American Road Trip. His multi-media production company, Studio Ramsay Global, which launched in 2021 in partnership with FOX Entertainment, is behind several hit shows in both the US and UK, with a growing slate of new shows and development.
Beginning in September, Tubi viewers will enjoy additional series on the Gordon Ramsay FAST Channel, including Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares, Ramsay’s Best Restaurant, Gordon Ramsay’s Ultimate Cookery Course, Gordon’s Great Escape, The F Word and Ramsay In 10.
“Gordon Ramsay is a true icon and the most powerful person in the food space. Viewers clearly want more of Gordon Ramsay, so being able to have a dedicated FAST channel gives viewers more of what they want: all Gordon, all the time,” said Tubi chief content officer Adam Lewinson. “Launching the Gordon Ramsay FAST Channel expands his presence in the AVOD space and complements the great work he does on FOX.”
Hell’s Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmares Are distributed by FilmRise; Masterchef is distributed by Banijay Rights; and Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares, Ramsay’s Best Restaurant, Gordon Ramsay’s Ultimate Cookery Course, Gordon’s Great Escape and The F Word are all licensed from All3Media International.
