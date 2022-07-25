As it gears up for its launch in autumn, the ITVX streaming service has signed a content agreement with Glaswegian-based Anime Ltd, the largest independent anime licensor in the UK, and is to feature True Crime UK from CBS Reality.
Representing a re-imagining of the current ITV Hub on-demand platform from the UK’s leading commercial broadcaster, ITVX will offer viewers a choice of over 9,000 hours of new series, documentaries, cult classics and films. It will premiere a collection of new dramas at launch, which will only be available on the streamer for at least six months before making their debut on ITV channels, including the anticipated cold war drama A Spy Among Friends starring Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce; new teen drama Tell Me Everything, and four-part thriller Without Sin starring Vicky McClure.
At least one flagship show will then launch on ITVX per week going forward including Russell T Davies’ Nolly starring Helena Bonham Carter; period drama The Confessions of Frannie Langton starring Karla-Simone Spence, Sophie Cookson and Patrick Martins; and Litvinenko starring David Tennant and Mark Bonnar.
The new content agreements are designed to make ITVX the free-to-air home of a unique selection of anime television series and films which extends to over 500 episodes and 200 hours. They also mark the first advertising revenue sharing deals for ITVX, what is described as a “pioneering” way that ITV will be bringing on a range of third-party content enabling the business to bolster its content offering going forward.
The raft of content from Anime Ltd will include a mixture of over twenty TV series and films, making ITVX the largest AVOD home of anime content in the UK. The collection will include Escaflowne, Lupin III Part 6, Megalobox, the critically acclaimed Cowboy Bebop directed by Shinichiro Watanabe and the seminal directorial debut of Hideaki ANNO, Gunbuster as well as many more not currently available on any other local platforms.
For its part, CBS Reality, the leading factual entertainment channel in the UK amongst adult women, will provide ITVX with an additional 200 hours of true crime content at launch, and a further 50 hours in 2023. It will allow ITVX users to binge fan favourites including the recent Descent of a Serial Killer; four series presented by investigative journalist and criminologist Donal MacIntyre; two series of The Real Prime Suspect hosted by former detective Jackie Malton - the inspiration behind acclaimed drama series Prime Suspect; and New Scotland Yard Files, all of which are original programmes from the CBS Reality library. Three series of Medical Detectives [also known as Forensic Files] will also be made available alongside much more.
Commenting on the deals, ITV’s director of content partnerships, streaming, Laura Franses said: “We are delighted to announce our first wave of deals with Anime Ltd and CBS AMC Networks UK Channels Partnership for True Crime UK from CBS Reality - with more to follow. These deals herald a new business model and opening up of the ITVX platform enabling us to bring hundreds of hours of third party content to new and existing ITVX users.”
At least one flagship show will then launch on ITVX per week going forward including Russell T Davies’ Nolly starring Helena Bonham Carter; period drama The Confessions of Frannie Langton starring Karla-Simone Spence, Sophie Cookson and Patrick Martins; and Litvinenko starring David Tennant and Mark Bonnar.
The new content agreements are designed to make ITVX the free-to-air home of a unique selection of anime television series and films which extends to over 500 episodes and 200 hours. They also mark the first advertising revenue sharing deals for ITVX, what is described as a “pioneering” way that ITV will be bringing on a range of third-party content enabling the business to bolster its content offering going forward.
The raft of content from Anime Ltd will include a mixture of over twenty TV series and films, making ITVX the largest AVOD home of anime content in the UK. The collection will include Escaflowne, Lupin III Part 6, Megalobox, the critically acclaimed Cowboy Bebop directed by Shinichiro Watanabe and the seminal directorial debut of Hideaki ANNO, Gunbuster as well as many more not currently available on any other local platforms.
For its part, CBS Reality, the leading factual entertainment channel in the UK amongst adult women, will provide ITVX with an additional 200 hours of true crime content at launch, and a further 50 hours in 2023. It will allow ITVX users to binge fan favourites including the recent Descent of a Serial Killer; four series presented by investigative journalist and criminologist Donal MacIntyre; two series of The Real Prime Suspect hosted by former detective Jackie Malton - the inspiration behind acclaimed drama series Prime Suspect; and New Scotland Yard Files, all of which are original programmes from the CBS Reality library. Three series of Medical Detectives [also known as Forensic Files] will also be made available alongside much more.
Commenting on the deals, ITV’s director of content partnerships, streaming, Laura Franses said: “We are delighted to announce our first wave of deals with Anime Ltd and CBS AMC Networks UK Channels Partnership for True Crime UK from CBS Reality - with more to follow. These deals herald a new business model and opening up of the ITVX platform enabling us to bring hundreds of hours of third party content to new and existing ITVX users.”