Extending the functionality of its core SaaS platform by helping pay-TV providers proactively identify service issues and give clear insight into potential problems impacting subscribers, media and entertainment technology solutions provider Amino has unveiled Engage Optimize.
The new solution combines Quality of Service (QoS) and Quality of Experience (QoE) metrics to offer a centralised view of quality metrics for improved visibility of issues before they become problems.
Referring to its 2022 Voice of Customer Survey, Amino said all operators want device performance or connectivity data to be visualised. With Optimize, pay-TV providers can identify the metrics most important to them and visualise service and device parameters. It can harness data through custom visualisation widgets, combining and displays data from devices, connection, networks, and accessories that can be customised for personalised dashboards. Operators can initiate device actions like reboot, speed tests, remote view, and factory default to resolve configuration related issues.
Users can also customise early warning systems with built-in alarms to monitor any metric and send alerts when thresholds are exceeded for proactive resolution before subscribers reach for the phone. Historical channel and app usage data can be used to reinforce content negotiations, identify high value ad slots and prioritise promotional campaigns. These metrics can also pinpoint the use of potentially nefarious apps commonly associated with content piracy.
The solution also allows for continuous monitoring, revealing device health and quality of the video service being delivered and makes it easier to reproduce problems in order to resolve them. Optimise enables operators to identify increased memory consumption and correlate it with the uptime from a group of devices. Once that variable is known, they can narrow it down to a particular firmware version and focus attention on fixing the problem. This says Amino saves significant time and effort for effective resolution.
“The ability to gather, analyse, and visualise data across the entire video delivery workflow is a very powerful tool that is now an imperative in today’s highly competitive world,” explained Amino Group CEO Donald McGarva. “Engage Optimize enables operators to manage the quality of service being delivered in a way that wasn’t possible until now. Based on our 20 plus years of experience, we make it easy for operators to easily trace issues back to the root cause for fast and cost-effective resolution.”
