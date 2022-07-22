Aiming to advance ad performance and deliver new audience dynamics for advertisers Vivendi-owned streaming video platform Dailymotion is partnering with advertising technology company TripleLift to add programmatic direct display and native advertising in addition to the branded video and in-stream ad units.
Founded in 2005, Dailymotion is a global video streaming platform that connects over 350 million video-seekers to their personal world of news, sports, and entertainment content each month. As a partner, TripleLift connects to Dailymotion's proprietary video exchange on a global scale to buy billions of available impressions and have a growing global audience, allowing it to scale its inventory.
The partnership includes a tailor-made Open Real Time Bidding (oRTB) integration for Dailymotion to monetise in-stream inventory and the advancement of innovative, custom native ad units by TripleLift for the historically video-focused Dailymotion. The custom native formats are said to provide brand lift 3x higher than the industry average according to Nielsen and in the first two months of the partnership, Dailymotion saw ad requests exceed 41 billion.
“Delivering a diverse, omnichannel ad experience to Dailymotion while scaling our global reach through their publisher base is the type of strategic partner we value,” said Michael Lehman, SVP, global supply & marketplace, TripleLift. “We’re motivated by the notable results of the custom ad units and integrations, and are looking forward to continued innovation with the team at Dailymotion.”
“Working with TripleLift on growing its database globally represents one of our largest partnerships to date,” added Bichoï Bastha, chief revenue and business officer at Dailymotion. “For us, TripleLift’s custom units and appetite for innovation to outperform industry metrics in all formats are exciting as we expand our offering for advertisers.”