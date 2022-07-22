Cloud and IP-based live video solutions provider TVU Networks has revealed that it has helped the Confederation of independent Football Associations (CONIFA) successfully produce and broadcast a professional football tournament from the remote Chilean city of Linares using mobile phone-based technology.
CONIFA is the football federation for all associations outside main global organising body FIFA and matches have a potential reach of seven billion people in eighty regions around the world, achieve a seemingly impossible goal and coverage of the match in June was carried out with practically no equipment, minimal personnel and at a low cost. Even more challenging, due to last minute problems with the conventional transmission system, was that the organisation had just a few days to plan and carry out production of the high-profile event.
The solution CONIFA employed to achieve its goal was a mix of TVU Networks cloud-based solutions that enable a new way of producing sporting events with smart phones. On-site hardware in Chile consisted of three smart phones and two tablets connected to the available 4G network with SIM cards, plus microphones, tripods, and stabilisers for field shots. A TVU PowerPac ultra-portable lithium-ion battery pack kept the phones and tablets charged.
TVU cloud-based solutions – TVU Producer multi-camera live production platform; TVU Partyline cloud collaboration solution; TVU Remote Commentator cloud-based commentary platform; and the TVU Anywhere mobile, live streaming app – did the rest of the work to create a workflow with just a few technicians on-site.
Video captured with smart phones and tablets in Chile was sent directly to TVU Producer via the cloud, where two TVU Networks’ solutions architects in Mexico managed the video, graphics, and audio production. TVU Remote Commentator, also managed from Mexico, enabled TVU staff to insert stories and comments from guests around the world in the transmission, keeping all elements in sync. Via TVU Partyline, crew members in both locations collaborated in real-time during the production. Finally, TVU Anywhere live-streamed the broadcast on CONIFA TV, other content distribution networks, and social media platforms.
“With the TVU ecosystem, four or five people in different countries participating in production and transmission, a few pieces of basic equipment, and a couple of smart phones, we were able to stream live to the whole world from one small city in southern Chile,” explained Diego Bartolotta, president of CONIFA Americas.
“Before the Copa América, I was a bit incredulous that we could achieve the quality broadcast of a professional football game with only interconnected phones. But TVU has totally changed my perspective. First-class quality broadcasting in this fashion can give us the widest possible reach and will be very important for the future of CONIFA’s games and tournaments throughout Latin America and around the world.”
