The National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC) in the US and content delivery platform Qwilt has announced what they call “significant” progress on their 2021 initiative designed to upgrade NCTC member networks, providing high-quality content delivery and better digital steaming experiences for up to 34 million households.
The November 2021 initiative set out to increase capacity quickly among NCTC member networks at a time when on-demand and live streaming continues to grow and dominate traffic running over ISP networks during primetime. The partnership is based on Qwilt’s CDN technology - based on Open Caching from the Streaming Video Alliance, defining an interoperable network of caches for content delivery - and every NCTC member deploying the solution is federated by Qwilt’s cloud service so content publishers can access the entire national CDN through a single API.
The solution is powered by Qwilt’s Edge Cloud for Content Delivery platform and runs on Cisco’s edge compute and networking infrastructure, so it can be delivered as-a-service to NCTC members.
The content delivery upgrade project is said to be a first of its kind in the US and includes new hardware and CDN technology, installed at no extra cost to members in their networks. It also enables them to share in new services revenue generated by the federated platform. The intended outcome of the initiative is that all members of the value chain – service providers, streaming platforms, and end-users – benefit from higher-quality streaming. As of June 2022, over 100 NCTC members had signed up to deploy the upgrade in their networks.
“We are constantly seeking new ways to bring impactful and innovative technology solutions to our clients, and our partnership with Qwilt does just that. Qwilt’s edge cloud and open caching software provide the CDN infrastructure our members need to tackle the dramatic growth of streaming media on their networks head-on,” said Jared Baumann, VP technology innovation at NCTC. “It enables our members to deliver content with the greatest efficiency while also enabling, for the first time, monetisation of OTT traffic that their networks are carrying.”
