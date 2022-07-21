Broadening the horizons of AVOD across North America, FOX Entertainment’s free ad-supported streaming service Tubi has partnered with Shaw Communications to make its service available to the Western Canada connectivity company’s Shaw TV customers.
Viewers will now have access to live and on-demand content, which includes Tubi’s library of films and hit TV shows alongside Tubi Originals, including Corrective Measures, starring Bruce Willis and Michael Rooker; Titanic 666, starring AnnaLynne McCord and Keesha Sharpe; and recently launched documentary Sins Of The Father: The Green River Killer. New titles available in July include Gravity, American Sniper, The Notebook, Ocean’s Thirteen and The Town.
Additional newly added titles available on Tubi in Canada this month include The Aviator, Mystic River, Rush Hour, Boogie Nights, Into the Wild, US Marshals, 10 Cloverfield Lane, Megamind, A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010), Vacation (2015), Flags of Our Fathers and Wild Wild West.
“We’re excited to expand our footprint in Canada with one of Western Canada’s leading content and connectivity providers,” said Tubi chief content officer Adam Lewinson.
“Our collaboration with Shaw and its Shaw TV offering highlights Tubi’s continued dedication to bring free, premium content to a broad cross-section of consumers.”
As a result of this partnership, Shaw TV customers are also able to find Tubi content using a voice-powered remote. This integration interface means that every available films or episode of a show can easily be found in one place, regardless of whether it’s available through Tubi, Shaw On Demand, airing live, or recorded on the PVR.
“We know Canadians are looking to access as much of their favourite content as possible, and by adding the Tubi app to our growing library of content, we’re giving our customers even more ways to access the best and most acclaimed movies and TV shows, all at no extra charge to Shaw TV subscribers,” said Andrew Eddy, vice president, programming, Shaw Communications.
