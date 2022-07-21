In a theatrical release and digital distribution coinciding with NFL’s 2022 Season, film and television studio and streaming network operator FilmRise has secured the exclusive worldwide rights to former US Army Green Beret Nate Boyer’s directorial feature film debut MVP.
Set on the streets of Hollywood, the film sees a recently retired NFL player saved from scandal by a homeless US Army veteran. With their glory days behind them, the two men bond in search of purpose and identity. Shot on location in Los Angeles, MVP dramatises the formation of Merging Vets & Players, an association designed to help army veterans cope with non-military life. The film features both military veterans and former professional athletes in front of and behind the camera.
Nate Boyer stars in the film, alongside Tom Arnold, Jarrod Bunch, Rich Eisen, Jay Glazer, Talia Jackson, Vietnam Veteran Dan Lauria, Mo McRae, Christina Ochoa and Dina Shihabi. Hall of Fame athletes Randy Couture, Tony Gonzalez, Howie Long and Michael Strahan all cameo as themselves.
FilmRise has joined the non-profit organisation Merging Vets and Players and its partnership with the NFL to launch a US-wide multi-tiered distribution and fund-raising initiative for the film commencing later this summer and running through the upcoming American football season. Merging Vets and Players which Boyer co-founded with Fox Sports NFL Insider personality and mental health advocate Jay Glazer, is supported by the NFL and many of its teams.
Commenting on the partnership, FilmRise CEO Danny Fisher said: “We all face very personal struggles in our lifetime and Nate Boyer’s ability to convey his experiences and share other heroes’ stories in such a universal way on the screen in MVP is something that we at FilmRise are so very proud to support.”
Boyer added: “We’re beyond thrilled to land such a dynamic partner to help share our story with the world. FilmRise is all-in, ready to take the ball and run with it, creating awareness not only for the MVP film but for Merging Vets & Players.”
Balboa Production partners Sylvester Stallone and Braden Aftergood executive produce MVP alongside J. Craig, Jay Glazer, Mo McRae, Joe Newcomb and Shanna and Rob Schanen. Charles Berg, Nate Boyer, Nicholas Gibeault, Weston Scott Higgins and Jared Hoffman are producers.
