While numerous territories around the world see their respective sectors in secular decline, Germany stands out as a proud exception and research from German Media Association VAUNET has found that total revenue from pay-TV and paid video-on-demand rose 13.1% to total €4.7 billion by the end of 2021.
The Pay TV and Paid VoD in Germany 2021/2022 report found that not only was current revenue growth strong, there was also record reach with 22.6 million AGF-licensed pay-TV viewers in the country by October 2021 and over 21 million viewers on average in the entire fourth quarter. The number of pay-TV subscribers in Germany grew slightly to 8.1 million, up from 2020’s 8.0 million. Going forward, the market is expected to show an additional 8.8% in growth in 2022, exceeding €5 billion for the first time. The number of subscription VOD consumers across Germany was 19.3 million at the end of 2021 and VAUNET predicts this figure to ease past the 20 million mark in 2022.
The study also found that the market for pay-TV and paid video content was continuing to grow in not just in Germany, but also Austria and Switzerland. For the whole of the GSA region pay-TV and paid VOD revenue totalled €5.6 billion in 2021 (2020: €4.9 billion), an increase of 13.0%. For 2022, VAUNET forecasts a further rise of 8.5% to €6.1 billion, exceeding €6 billion for the very first time. This positive market development was, said the analyst, being driven by high demand for pay-TV and subscriptions for video streaming services.
“The figures speak for themselves," noted Tim Werner, CEO of Mainstream Media AG and Chair of the VAUNET Pay TV Working Group, suggesting that they demonstrated that pay-TV and paid video content were continuing to grow. “This success in these challenging times shows that our customers greatly appreciate the diverse genres and the perfect interplay between our linear and non-linear services,” he remarked. “ Fortunately, this also applies to the channels of Mainstream Media AG. Romance TV’s viewership is increasing month on month, making it one of the three most successful German pay-TV channels. The figures for the Heimatkanal channel are equally gratifying.”
Added Elke Walthelm, executive vice president content and managing director Sky Deutschland, managing director NBC Universal Global Networks Germany: “We can be optimistic about the development of our industry in these challenging times. Above all, the willingness to pay for high-quality and exclusive content is continuously growing…However, it’s not only our content that has to appeal to customers, they also expect easy and quick access to all their favourite programmes from different providers, whether it’s free-to-air or other streaming services.”
Nicole Agudo Berbel, managing director and chief distribution officer Seven.One Entertainment Group remarked: “The market for attractive content and media consumption as a whole is continuing to grow. Video content in particular is benefiting from increasing media usage. For viewers – yet also for us as the Seven.One Entertainment Group – it’s increasingly irrelevant whether our content is watched live or on demand. This can be seen in the rising numbers of people using our streaming service Joyn and the strong increase in the usage of on-demand content on our pay TV channels being distributed with our platform partners.”
