Aiming to allow post-production facilities and content distributors store, access and distribute media with no access fees, cloud-based software and digital media services firm Blu Digital Group has launched a new cloud-based storage programme.
Most current on-prem and cloud storage offerings allow customers to put assets into their storage for free (ingress). When the customer wants to retrieve their assets, these providers will charge fees for downloading or transferring of content, aka egress. The new Blu Digital scheme is said to provide subscribers with long and short-term media storage without any fees For media, entertainment and gaming content owners, who need active and repeated access to a wide array of content and often a large number of files, this business model becomes untenable.
Blu Digital believes that its new scheme supports new storage workflows that can pave the way for much easier and cost sustainable migration to the cloud. The programme charges a flat monthly fee based on tiered storage for customers to access their content whenever and as often as needed. The solution can sit on top of existing media asset management systems to help operations teams visualize their assets, can be mounted as an “S3-compatible” cloud resource on workflows systems, or can be used more simply for transferring files using industry standard file transfer applications.
In addition, it gives subscribers control to potentially integrate to virtually any media asset management (MAM) system or transmissions software including unique production workflows. It uses end to end data encryption, boasts 99.999999999% durability, has multiple geo-dispersed replicas and is said to be optimised for files of any size, including large video assets as well as small supporting image assets.
“Our industry depends on cloud-based production workflows that require active and repeated access to media files for editing, transcoding, conforming, and delivery to an ever growing number of destinations,” explained Blu Digital Group chief technology officer Mike Gassner. “This constant access raises costs and in turn increases pricing and timelines. Our solution allows production facilities and distributors to truly have a cloud-based workflow without feeling hostage to fees for pulling content when needed.”
