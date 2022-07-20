Simultaneously beefing up the sports-first live streaming platform’s offer whilst expanding distribution of Corus Entertainment’s premium multi-channel streaming service, fuboTV’s Canadian subscribers can now access Stacktv’s suite of content as part of a new bundle of services.
Stacktv streams an exclusive library of scripted and unscripted series and news programs from 13 of Canada’s favourite networks including Global, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, W Network, Showcase, Slice, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Lifetime, The HISTORY Channel, TELETOON, Treehouse and YTV. The bundle features the latest seasons of binge-worthy comedies and dramas, to reality, how-to lifestyle shows, adored family content, plus national and regional global news shows.
Currently, Stacktv is available to Amazon Prime Video subscribers, Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream customers. The new agreement between the two brands will bring Stacktv’s programming to the fuboTV platform under a new premium subscription package. The Premium package will also offer all fuboTV’s existing channels, including the platform’s exclusive content like the Premier League, and will continue to expand in the coming months.
“The expansion of Stacktv underscores the attractive value provided to both viewers and partners as we deliver its premium content to more audiences where and when they want to watch it,” said Corus Entertainment vice president, content distribution Drew Robinson. “Providing a package of the top performing Canadian TV channels, with live and on demand access to the most talked about content, Stacktv suits every household’s entertainment needs. Audiences are increasingly discovering the benefits of Stacktv and partnering with FuboTV gives even more Canadians access to this first-class, unique streaming experience.”
“Stacktv’s leading lifestyle and entertainment content bolsters fuboTV’s growing portfolio, creating a true cable TV replacement package,” added Mihir Shah, senior director, content strategy and acquisition, fuboTV. “Our mission is to offer Canadian consumers a diverse range of news, entertainment, and sports programming, with something for everyone in the family.”
