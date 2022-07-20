Noting increased local demand for its video solutions and cloud services, mobile video production provider LiveU has expanded its Spanish team and opened a new office in Madrid, alongside a presence in Barcelona, to meet ever-increasing requirements.





Spearheading the efforts to best serve new and existing local customers is new country manager Laura Llames (pictured) who joins from



Commenting on her appointment she said: “I’m really excited to be working with LiveU. The company is constantly looking at ways to expand its local presence and with the growth we’re experiencing in the country, and the diverse nature of our customers and their requirements, it’s essential that we can satisfy their needs, quickly and accurately.



Our doors are open for our customers; be they in the news, sports or other verticals like public safety or education, everyone is interested in seeing our live video technology first-hand.”



Growing its local team with the appointment of Llames, LiveU says that it is now able to work more closely with Spanish customers and partners, speaking their language both literally and technologically.



