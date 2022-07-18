



Even though all UK broadcasters are subject to restrictions on the quantity and scheduling of advertising on their channels, UK broadcast regulator Ofcom has begun to seek evidence to help determine whether there is a need to reform rules that restrict the amount of advertising shown on public service broadcasters’ (PSBs’) TV channels.

Outlining the background to its move, Ofcom noted the current restrictions on the quantity and scheduling of advertising that any UK television broadcaster is allowed to show on its channels. These were put in place to ensure that viewers were not exposed to excessive amounts of advertising and that the quality of the viewing experience is maintained.



Yet for over 30 years, the rules that apply to PSB channels (Channel 3 services (ITV and STV), Channel 4, Channel 5 and S4C) have been stricter than the rules that apply to non-PSB channels.



However, the regulator now accepts that there have been significant changes in how television is distributed and watched since these differential rules were first introduced, including the expansion of non-PSB channels and the introduction of on-demand television and online streaming services. It now says that its wants to hear from broadcasters, advertising and sales organisations, audiences and consumer groups about whether these stricter rules on the PSBs’ main TV channels, remain justified.



Moreover, it stressed that it needs to strike the right balance between protecting viewers’ interests and sustaining the UK’s traditional broadcasters, which said Ofcom includes helping them compete with global streaming platforms. Ofcom also noted that in its review of public service media – Small Screen: Big Debate – advertising regulation was an important area affecting the financial sustainability of the PSBs. Against this backdrop, it said it was important to review whether current TV advertising rules for public service broadcasters remain effective and proportionate and whether it was maintaining regulatory burdens on PSB channels that may have become unnecessary.



In its investigation, Ofcom said it was keen to hear from stakeholders on the arguments for removing the stricter rules that apply to PSB channels or keeping them as they are. It was also seeking evidence and information on how removing these stricter rules may impact audiences, broadcasters, advertisers and the process of competition.

The deadline for responses to this call for evidence is Friday 7 October 2022. Ofcom said that it would assess the information it receives to consider whether we should consult on a proposal to remove from its Code on the Scheduling of Television Advertising the stricter rules that apply to PSB channels.