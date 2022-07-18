In the latest expansion of its roster of original drama in the territories it serves, PCCW’s pan-regional OTT video streaming service Viu has revealed that highly anticipated Korean drama series If You Wish Upon Me will be premiering on 10 August, with the series available exclusively on Viu across its 16 markets.
The Viu Original stars Korean drama sensations Ji Chang-wook and Choi Soo-young in a tug-at-your-heartstrings storyline, directed by Kim Yong-wan, written by Jo Ryeong-su and produced by Climax Studio, the production house behind the titles D.P and Hellbound.
Ji Chang-wook plays the character of a troubled young man, who at the verge of ending his own life, ends up with a community service order to join as a hospice staff member and finds himself fulfilling the last wishes of people at the end of their lives at this hospice. In the process, he discovers how to live life again. Choi Soo-young, the female lead in the drama series, plays the role of the hospice’s hospital nurse who is a confidante to the patients.
If You Wish Upon Me will premiere in Korea on KBS and Lifetime Korea on 10 August. It is the second A+E Korea production in partnership with Viu after Woori the Virgin, and the first Korean drama to carry the A+E Studios branding.
