In what the global film network says could be a truing point for the company, Amogo Networx has inked a partnership with streaming service technology provider Wurl to launch the company’s new, free ad supported TV (FAST) channels.
Based in Germany, Amogo Networx originally began building its suite of branded content on YouTube, building its audience to over 3.5 million subscribers, with a billion movie views per year. Channels under their umbrella include Grjngo, Bjgtjme Movies, the financial and economic documentary channel Moconomy, as well as Artflix, a movie channel for classic movies and series whose unique selling proposition is the in-house colourisation of black and white films.
The Wurl-powered FAST channels will distribute and monetise Amogo Networx’s programming across the US, the European Union and Latin America in six total languages. They will run across various connected TV platforms including SamsungTV, LG, RakutenTV and Roku.
“We’ve been incredibly proud of our traction in the space, something we’ve achieved fairly rapidly, thanks to our programming and audience development strategies,” said Amogo executive Peter von Ondarza. “Our partnership with Wurl marks a turning point as we expand globally and there is no better partner, as we launch our much-anticipated ¬FAST channels, to take us to the next level.”
“Amogo Networx’s growth from a YouTube channel to a full on movie channel is a wonderful case study in the possibilities when content creation and delivery of content over the internet meet,” added Wurl chief operating officer, Sean Doherty, Jr. “Partnering to deliver Amogo’s FAST channels will be another stone in the yellow brick road to our destination: the democratisation of access to content through ad supported platforms.”
