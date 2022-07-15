After its disappointing first quarter after which it confirmed it would be looking to react to sluggish customer growth, subscription VOD leader Netflix has named Microsoft as its technology and sales partner to help power its first ad-supported offering.
The AVOD service was first announced in April 2022 and Netflix plans to introduce a new lower priced ad-supported subscription plan for consumers, in addition to its existing ads-free basic, standard and premium plans so that consumers will have more options to access Netflix’s award-winning content.
With the new product, marketers looking to Microsoft for their advertising needs will have access to the Netflix audience and premium connected TV inventory. All ads served on Netflix will be available exclusively through the Microsoft platform.
“Microsoft has the proven ability to support all our advertising needs as we together build a new ad-supported offering. More importantly, Microsoft offered the flexibility to innovate over time on both the technology and sales side, as well as strong privacy protections for our members,” commented Netflix COO Greg Peters.
“It’s very early days and we have much to work through. But our long-term goal is clear: More choice for consumers and a premium, better-than-linear TV brand experience for advertisers. We’re excited to work with Microsoft as we bring this new service to life.”
“This is a big day for Netflix and Microsoft, added Mikhail Parakhin, president web experiences, Microsoft. “We’re excited to offer new premium value to our ecosystem of marketers and partners while helping Netflix deliver more choice to their customers.”
