Building on a development partnership that already sees hit kids’ series Riley Rocket in production for Ontario public broadcaster TVOKids, content production and distribution specialist Sphere Media has announced a new collaboration with Mojumbi Entertainment.





Added The new project, Rock Girl, is a live-action musical series for children aged eight-to 12-years-old. It is an original creation from award-winning composers and producers Matthew Gerrard and Mladen Alexander of Mojumbi Entertainment who are currently collaborating with Sphere Media on the recently greenlit animated comedy/adventure series Riley Rocket (30 x 11 mins) for TVOKids.Musical misfit Stevie Simone is no ordinary teenager. While the other kids are listening to hip hop, dance and pop, Stevie just wants to rock. Then, on her 16th birthday, she’s given a vintage guitar that has the power to bring rock ‘n’ roll back, so long as she promises to believe in herself and not touch the red switch. The temptation is too much. Stevie flips the switch — and flips herself back to 1984 and into whole new reality, where she discovers she’s the rock star she always dreamed she’d be but that no dream comes without a cost and that’s when the real adventure starts.Rock Girl also sees Sphere building on its children’s content catalogue by creating new YA scripted ideas, eras collide as the universe time-drifts from today’s world back to the 1980s, when electric-guitar solos ruled the radio waves.Commented Sphere Media’ s president, unscripted, kids and family English content Marlo Miazga: “After a period of what might be diplomatically described as ‘change’, Sphere Media’s engines are starting to purr very nicely. What excites me is the range, scope and ambition of our output. From last month’s Peabody Award for our gender-identity dramady Sort Of through our diverse factual-entertainment development slate to our very own musical time machine for young adults, we’re delivering on every level.”Added Mojumbi co-founder Matthew Gerard: “I have had the honour of collaborating on some of the world’s most successful kids’ shows, from Dora to Hannah Montana. But what most people don’t know is that Mladen and I were on the brink of success as the next Bon Jovi back in the Eighties, just as the world lost its love for big haired rock ‘n’ roll. Now, thanks to Sphere, we’ve been given a chance to create our own time machine and go back to save our own rock ‘n’ roll dreams. And this time we’re turning it up to 11.”