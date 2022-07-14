Creating a new entity that will operate under the Zappware Entertainment Group brand, Zurich-based Reinhart Interactive TV AG has acquired the Kudelski Group stake in fellow Swiss firm iWedia to gain full control of the company.
The new company will combine the assets Zappware and iWedia, a provider of tier 1 software solutions for connected TV devices and the Android TV ecosystem, which together are said to represent one of the largest TV deployment footprints in the world servicing up to 50 million households. The companies will join forces to enhance its service offerings to a joint customer base including A1 Group, Amplia/TSTT, Bouygues Telecom, Deutsche Telekom, KDDI, NTT DoCoMo, Orange, Reliance Jio, Swisscom, SKY, A1, Telus, Une and Unity Media.
“Zappware has been at the forefront of digital TV for 20 years now,” remarked Ives Decraene, executive director of Zappware Entertainment Group. “By adding iWedia, we extend our product portfolio and greatly strengthen our customer reach and delivery capabilities globally. We are also looking for further M&A targets.”
“iWedia has served major tier 1 telecom operators for more than 10 years and all our customers can be assured a continuation of our services,” added iWedia CEO Hans-Jürgen Désor. “By joining forces with Zappware, we can now offer our customers a much more comprehensive portfolio of products including the ability to add award-winning user interface and tools, e-gaming and advertising. Our team of 250 engineers can provide the scale to accelerate the growth of the new entity in and beyond the TV space.”
Following completion of the deal, Désor will report directly to executive directors Ives Decraene and Patrick Vos of Zappware Entertainment Group International. iWedia’s teams will remain committed to a seamless continuation of all projects and partnerships.
