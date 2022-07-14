International content business Distribution360 has announced a raft of new sales across its kids’ catalogue covering scripted, competition and fun educational programmes, as well as live-action and animated pre-school titles.
The sales are with broadcasters over five continents, reaching every corner of the globe and the slate is headed by marblemedia-produced live action comedy series The Parker Andersons / Amelia Parker (20 x 30’) which has been acquired by UPtv in the US, ABC in Australia and TVNZ in New Zealand. This series follows the everyday of a diverse, newly blended family. It’s one story world told from two perspectives, and just like real life, this family learns that their differences end up being exactly what they need to create a happy new life together. Half the episodes are told from the family perspective and half from the point of view of tween daughter Amelia.
Future Today in the US has ordered live-action kids’ culinary series Tastebuds (33 x 30’), also produced by marblemedia, and natural history title AnimalFanPedia (26 x 11’) from Mobius.Lab Kids. Other buyers picking up AnimalFanpedia include Knowledge Kids in Canada and DuoMedia in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.
DuoMedia has also picked up two edutainment series from GAPC Entertainment, ScienceXplosion (45 x 3.5’) and MathXplosion (50 x 3’) and seasons 1-4 of marblemedia’s All-Round Champion (44 x 60’), the sports series where young athletes compete in each other’s events to decide the best overall athlete. Also buying All-Round Champion is Akili in Kenya, which has acquired all four seasons and RTM in Malaysia which has taken seasons 1 and 2 (22 x 60’) along with Skyship Entertainment’s pre-school title Caitie’s Classroom (26 x 22’).
Distribution360 has secured further sales for Skyship Entertainment properties including a deal with Mini Me Videos for a package of pre-school title Super Simple Songs (75 x 1-4’) in Spanish for Latin America, while Asiana Licensing in South Korea has taken a package featuring Super Simple Songs (220+ x 1-4’), Super Simple Draw (58 x 3’) and Super Simple ABCs – Phonics Fun (52 x 1-2’). Elsewhere in Asia, PCCW has renewed its license for marblemedia’s Super Mighty Makers (26 x 11’) and MathXplosion (50 x 3’) in Hong Kong and Macau.
Lastly, beIN Media Group has picked up the second season of Yaya & Zouk (68 x 5’), produced by ToonDraw Productions, as well as GAPC’s ScienceXplosion (45 x 3.5’) for the Middle East.
“These recent sales demonstrate not only the breadth and depth or our evolving kids’ catalogue but also the wide appeal that our content continues to have with broadcasters, platforms, and viewers all over the world,” commented Diane Rankin, Distribution360’s SVP rights and executive producer. “As we head into Kidscreen, we are excited to build on our relationships with global buyers and introduce new titles in development to the market, while sharing our passion for bringing engaging content to kids, tweens, and family audiences everywhere.”
