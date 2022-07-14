Aiming to accelerate advertising transformation, Disney Advertising and The Trade Desk have reached what the firms claim is a landmark agreement to power greater audience activation at scale programmatically.
Disney says the new deal also marks yet another step toward transforming how advertisers access its portfolio of premium supply, rooted in secure data collaboration and powered by automation through Disney’s Clean Room technology. By offering clients more flexibility, choice and control across all deal types, Disney says that it is delivering on its commitment to support addressability at scale.
The agreement will also enable what is said to be a first-of-its kind integration between Disney’s proprietary Audience Graph and The Trade Desk open-source identity framework, Unified ID 2.0, within a secure environment. As a result, buyers will be able to discover more addressable, biddable inventory across the Disney portfolio, all validated by Disney’s proprietary Audience Graph.
The agreement is also seen as being able to offer greater interoperability with the programmatic ecosystem at large, whilst setting the stage to power better audience activation and measurement. Moreover, it is said to provide a path for advertisers to use first-party data in biddable environments as the industry faces new disruption caused by the deprecation of third-party cookies.
“Disney Advertising had a bold vision backed by proven results from the start, and we’re thrilled to continue to deliver on our commitment to power greater automation and addressability for our customers through this expanded deal with The Trade Desk,” said Rita Ferro, president, advertising sales, Disney media & entertainment distribution.
"We have spent years investing in our data and technology strategy to create innovative solutions for advertisers to engage their audiences with greater precision and accuracy in a privacy-focused way. This first-to-market capability sets the stage to empower access to the Disney portfolio, validated by powerful audience insights, in a way that’s automated and accessible.”
“With this agreement, Disney and The Trade Desk are pioneering a new approach to audience addressability in a post-cookie environment,” added The Trade Desk chief revenue officer Tim Sims. “By creating interoperability between Unified ID 2.0 and Disney’s Audience Graph, we are unlocking the opportunity for our customers to activate their first-party data at scale programmatically, against some of the world’s most premium content, across all channels. As a result, advertisers will be able to deliver relevant advertising, while ensuring consumers have more control of their own privacy.”
