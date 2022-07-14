Literally hot on the heels of a compelling and incident-packed second leg of the electric off-road racing series in Sardinia where the mercury rose above 40 degrees, Extreme E has announced a latest broadcast extension contract with Malta’s premier television channels, TV Malta (TVM).
The Gwardamanga-based public broadcasting station is the most popular channel in the country, holding a membership of the European Broadcasting Union and features a wide-ranging mixture of news, sport, entertainment and magazine programming for the Mediterranean island’s 515,000 inhabitants. It will now televise Extreme E’s live races, plus the review, preview and magazine shows, both in Maltese and English on its free- to-air channel.
The Extreme E series hopes to raise awareness of the climate emergency by mixing sport with purpose to inspire change. It also aims to leave behind a long-lasting positive impact through its legacy programmes and showcase the performance of all-electric vehicles in extreme conditions, promoting their adoption of electric vehicles in the quest for a lower carbon future for the planet.
Extreme E began its highly anticipated Season 2 in NEOM, Saudi Arabia in February 2022 and after Sardinia, the event is now headed to Chile in September 2022 and then Uruguay in November. Season 1 was a hit on traditional TV channels with 75 broadcasters in 180 countries, and Extreme E also developed a strong social media presence. The broadcast of the debut event in Saudi Arabia in April 2021 pulled in 18.5 million views across Extreme E’s TikTok account and Extreme E also joined forces with video game development and entertainment company One Earth Rising to create a new channel on Twitch.tv and most recently Extreme E confirmed a broadcast extension with Setanta Sports for coverage in Ukraine and a host of countries in the Baltic and Eurasian regions.
The deal with TVM is seen as highly appropriate given Malta is facing its worst air quality due to 300,000 vehicles releasing smoke in the air along with also a plastic waste crisis with only 10% of its waste being recycled with the rest currently in landfill and filling up fast.
“Extreme E is delighted to have extended its agreement with TV Malta, a country which unfortunately also faces its own environmental threats,” said Extreme E chief marketing officer Ali Russell. “Extreme E’s mission to ‘race without trace’ whilst simultaneously raising awareness of climate issues, means it is vital that our series reaches as many audiences on as many platforms as possible throughout the world. Working with TVM will not only continue to provide viewers in Malta with a thrilling and innovative motorsport championship, but also help convey our message that we all need to play our part in looking after our planet.”
The Extreme E series hopes to raise awareness of the climate emergency by mixing sport with purpose to inspire change. It also aims to leave behind a long-lasting positive impact through its legacy programmes and showcase the performance of all-electric vehicles in extreme conditions, promoting their adoption of electric vehicles in the quest for a lower carbon future for the planet.
Extreme E began its highly anticipated Season 2 in NEOM, Saudi Arabia in February 2022 and after Sardinia, the event is now headed to Chile in September 2022 and then Uruguay in November. Season 1 was a hit on traditional TV channels with 75 broadcasters in 180 countries, and Extreme E also developed a strong social media presence. The broadcast of the debut event in Saudi Arabia in April 2021 pulled in 18.5 million views across Extreme E’s TikTok account and Extreme E also joined forces with video game development and entertainment company One Earth Rising to create a new channel on Twitch.tv and most recently Extreme E confirmed a broadcast extension with Setanta Sports for coverage in Ukraine and a host of countries in the Baltic and Eurasian regions.
The deal with TVM is seen as highly appropriate given Malta is facing its worst air quality due to 300,000 vehicles releasing smoke in the air along with also a plastic waste crisis with only 10% of its waste being recycled with the rest currently in landfill and filling up fast.
“Extreme E is delighted to have extended its agreement with TV Malta, a country which unfortunately also faces its own environmental threats,” said Extreme E chief marketing officer Ali Russell. “Extreme E’s mission to ‘race without trace’ whilst simultaneously raising awareness of climate issues, means it is vital that our series reaches as many audiences on as many platforms as possible throughout the world. Working with TVM will not only continue to provide viewers in Malta with a thrilling and innovative motorsport championship, but also help convey our message that we all need to play our part in looking after our planet.”