Noting that the devices represent a real alternative to Blu-ray players and other multimedia gateways such as TVs and connected screens, leading French over-the-top provider Molotov is making its service available on PlayStation PS4 and PS5 consoles.
PS4 compatibility is effective immediately while the service, which has expanded throughout 2022 on ad-supported streaming TV , will be accessible through PS5s later this year meaning gamers can take advantage of the Molotov platform, the application that provides access to nearly 200 TV channels, and the MANGO free video-on-demand service.
Since its launch six years ago, Molotov has adapted its platform portfolio so that, said the company, it could rise to what it said were the new challenges of the audio-visual industry. It noted that the plurality of media on which its service was available allowed users to choose their own pace but also their own way to watch their favourite TV programmes.
Access to Molotov on PS4/PS5, old and new models, is done directly by downloading the application via the PlayStation Store, or from the dedicated Molotov rail in the TV & Video menu.
Since its launch six years ago, Molotov has adapted its platform portfolio so that, said the company, it could rise to what it said were the new challenges of the audio-visual industry. It noted that the plurality of media on which its service was available allowed users to choose their own pace but also their own way to watch their favourite TV programmes.
Access to Molotov on PS4/PS5, old and new models, is done directly by downloading the application via the PlayStation Store, or from the dedicated Molotov rail in the TV & Video menu.