The latest quarterly survey of 10,000 US internet households by Parks Associates has found that take up of over-the-top (OTT) services has reached unprecedented levels with half of homes subscribing to four or more in the first quarter of 2022, and nearly a quarter having nine or more.
In terms of progression over the last three years, barely a tenth of homes had four or more services in 2019, while just over a quarter had one service and around the same percentage having two.
The percentage of those having no services has fallen sharply over the last three years to barely over a tenth, just slightly more than those with just one service. Those with more than four services are going all in on OTT. While just under 10% had four services, almost 20% had between five and eight.
Yet despite this growth, Parks warned that while service-stacking in the US continues, there will inevitably be a saturation point where households will no longer be willing to add another service and may look to trim back on their number of subscriptions.
“Service providers are anticipating this and looking to expand worldwide with content and coverage to boost their global offerings,” said Parks Associates contributing analyst Eric Sorensen commenting on the study. “This global push led to a bidding war for the exclusive streaming rights to the Indian Premier League cricket event, where Mumbai-based Viacom 18 beat out Disney. All providers are looking for new avenues to expand their global appeal.”
The percentage of those having no services has fallen sharply over the last three years to barely over a tenth, just slightly more than those with just one service. Those with more than four services are going all in on OTT. While just under 10% had four services, almost 20% had between five and eight.
Yet despite this growth, Parks warned that while service-stacking in the US continues, there will inevitably be a saturation point where households will no longer be willing to add another service and may look to trim back on their number of subscriptions.
“Service providers are anticipating this and looking to expand worldwide with content and coverage to boost their global offerings,” said Parks Associates contributing analyst Eric Sorensen commenting on the study. “This global push led to a bidding war for the exclusive streaming rights to the Indian Premier League cricket event, where Mumbai-based Viacom 18 beat out Disney. All providers are looking for new avenues to expand their global appeal.”