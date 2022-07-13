In what could be seen as a fitting way of marking its centenary year, the BBC is hailing the last twelve months as a “year of exceptional delivery” with satisfying audiences its biggest achievement along with unprecedented commercial income for its business arm.
In the publication of this year’s Annual Report and Accounts, the Corporation says that it has faced the most challenging media market in its history. These included super-inflation in TV production and what it calls tough choices brought about by the Licence Fee settlement for the remainder of the Charter.
Yet despite these headwinds, the BBC noted that during the year it had released high impact content including The Tourist, The Green Planet and The Euros which all drew millions of viewers. The BBC iPlayer attracted record audiences with 6.6 billion streams, up 8% on an annual basis and record numbers globally tuned into BBC for its coverage of the war in Ukraine.
Other TV and iPlayer highlights included Time, Bloodlands, Shetland, Guilt, The Pact, The Responder, Sherwood, Gentleman Jack, House of Maxwell while during the year BBC Three returned as a broadcast channel backing ideas and new talent, like Kayleigh Llewellyn’s BAFTA winning In My Skin.
At the same time, BBC Studios, the BBC’s principal commercial subsidiary, revealed a set of results which the BBC said positioned the business well for future growth, as part of a summary of its strategic and financial performance for the year 2021/22. BBC Studios made 2400 hours of content during the year, a quarter for third parties, and production sales were up 56% with content sales of over £400 million. Profits at the BBC Studios-owned UKTV were up 105% annually. The division recorded its highest-ever sales of £1.63billion, leaping 30% annually, driving a profit of £226 million, up 50% year-on-year. The year marked the first time the business’s profits exceeded £200 million, with a £135 million cash dividend, going back to the BBC. The previous year this dividend did not exist.
Commenting on the annual report, Tim Davie, BBC Director-General said: “This annual report highlights a year of delivery for audiences - both in content and in creating a better, more agile and leaner BBC. There is no room for complacency. We have much work to do to ensure the BBC is fit for a bright future. We must continue to deliver world class UK content in an increasingly competitive media market, support our vibrant creative economy and reflect the modern, diverse UK, in everything we do. The future is not without challenges, but we have exciting plans in place and much to look forward to as we build a successful BBC for the years ahead.”
