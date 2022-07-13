Melbourne-based global content distributor and rights holder Fred Media has secured its first international deals for Code 1: Minute by Minute (8 x 60’) which was originally produced for Seven Network in Australia.
Produced by WTFN, and with a second series already in production for delivery in Spring 2023, Code 1: Minute by Minute breaks down the hours, minutes, and seconds of the biggest and most tragic recent news events to impact Australia and profiles the people from all walks of life who will forever be connected, just for being in the wrong place at the wrong time. For example, one episode details the 2017 Bourke Street Mall tragedy in Melbourne, when James Gargasoulas deliberately ploughed his car into the mall killing six people and seriously injuring 27. It was one of Australia’s worst mass murders.
With each episode researched and dedicated to a different event, the programmes break down in forensic detail exactly how these people came to cross paths. For many, it was a combination of sliding door moments and fateful decisions that set them on a tragic path. Some became survivors, some became victims and others were accidental heroes.
The series has now been acquired by Warner Bros. Discovery in the UK, AMC Networks International for Spain and Portugal, SBS in Belgium and TVNZ.
“We are thrilled that Code 1: Minute by Minute has got off to such a great start in the international market, said Karen Connell, Fred Media’s senior sales manager for UK & Western Europe, who is responsible for the UK, Spain/Portugal and Belgian deals. “While it focuses on very specific Australian news events of recent years, the personal stories are universal, totally absorbing and will resonate with viewers everywhere. WTFN’s format can cleverly deconstruct any event with a big impact and lasting consequences and provides a fascinating examination of just how much fate can play a part in anyone’s day.”
With each episode researched and dedicated to a different event, the programmes break down in forensic detail exactly how these people came to cross paths. For many, it was a combination of sliding door moments and fateful decisions that set them on a tragic path. Some became survivors, some became victims and others were accidental heroes.
The series has now been acquired by Warner Bros. Discovery in the UK, AMC Networks International for Spain and Portugal, SBS in Belgium and TVNZ.
“We are thrilled that Code 1: Minute by Minute has got off to such a great start in the international market, said Karen Connell, Fred Media’s senior sales manager for UK & Western Europe, who is responsible for the UK, Spain/Portugal and Belgian deals. “While it focuses on very specific Australian news events of recent years, the personal stories are universal, totally absorbing and will resonate with viewers everywhere. WTFN’s format can cleverly deconstruct any event with a big impact and lasting consequences and provides a fascinating examination of just how much fate can play a part in anyone’s day.”