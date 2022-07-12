Aiming to increase insight into connected TV (CTV) performance in its marketing mix strategies, performance advertising platform tvScientific is partnering with MetricWorks, a provider of media mix modelling-based incrementality measurement to close the gaps in last-touch measurement.
The strategic partnership is designed to bolster digital-first marketers’ ability to more accurately measure CTV performance in their omnichannel strategies and to correct last-touch attribution.
tvScientific services are designed to simplify and automate CTV buying and optimisation with performance measurement capabilities letting marketers have adjusted insight into walled gardens through t’s always-on incrementality testing.
Comparable to the visibility typically available for search and social media channels, performance marketers are able to precisely measure the ROAS of all online and offline marketing including CTV by using MetricWorks’ Polaris solution , drop-in addition that does not require any extra SDKs, device IDs or heavy migration lift.
Through Polaris, digital marketers will be able to uncover and measure new opportunities and lift of offline spend including CTV’s cross-channel synergies and organic interactions. The partnership will see the integration of MetricWorks’ automated, granular, daily incrementality measurement outputs into tvScientific’s platform to validate CTV performance in daily marketing mixes by measuring the medium’s ability to drive incrementality.
in addition, the firms say that by combining tvScientific’s granular first- and third-party data and MetricWorks incrementality measurement outputs, performance marketers can more accurately compare traffic types of CTV against other channels through tvScientific’s self-serve platform.
“With the 108 million [US] streaming households market presence of CTV, digital marketers should be looking at CTV as another attractive performance channel in their daily marketing mix,” said Jason Fairchild, CEO and co-founder of tvScientific. “tvScientific’s partnership with MetricWorks will provide performance marketers with deep and comprehensive insight into campaign performance across platforms while proving that CTV has truly been undervalued due to limitations in last-touch attribution.”
“Today’s digital marketer needs to have a holistic understanding of how each platform is performing in a marketing mix and MetricWorks is tactically engineered for successful daily marketing effectiveness,” addded MetricWorks CEO and co-founder Brian Krebs. “We’ve seen CTV significantly undervalued by last-touch across our customers, often because the bulk of its impact is felt higher in the funnel. The partnership with tvScientific will enable marketers to apply performance marketing strategies to advanced television and leverage media mix modeling to drive ROI on an undervalued channel.”
