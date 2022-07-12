Responding to an AVOD market where competition is increasing both in terms of rivals but also their breadth of offering, Pluto TV has reorganised its US channel line-up, adding new categories, channels and programming.
With a global audience of over 68 million monthly active users, Pluto TV currently delivers over 1000 global channels, featuring on-demand and linear programming, for free, across all major internet connected devices. The free streaming service says that the new offer is designed to deliver greater ease of navigation for users and more fan-favourite programming based on popular themes and genres being streamed across the platform.
The upgrade is part of ongoing assessments of programming and features to better serve audience viewing preferences by periodically streamlining channels and categories on the platform. The service believes that through its assessments it can provide greater opportunities for content discovery resulting in increased frequency and prolonged engagement on the platform.
“We are always looking for ways to improve our programming offering and make it easier for the audience to find what they are looking for. Not only is this expansion driven by viewing habits we can see, we spoke directly to our audience to gain feedback on suggested changes before they were made,” explained Pluto TV SVP of programming Scott Reich. “Everything we do puts the audience first and this optimisation is the latest step to maintain our market leadership in partnership with our audience.”
Audiences now have 18 unique categories to choose from — three more than before — containing new and existing programming. The complete list of categories includes movies, entertainment, news and opinion, crime, reality, game shows, daytime TV, comedy, classic TV, home, food, lifestyle and culture, sports, gaming and anime, music, en español, kids and local. As part of the reorganisation, select channels’ content will relocate to new categories that Pluto TV believes are better suited to their genres.
In coordination with the rollout of the new line-up and categories, Pluto TV is also launching two new channels Let’s Make a Deal and The Judge Judy Channel.
The upgrade is part of ongoing assessments of programming and features to better serve audience viewing preferences by periodically streamlining channels and categories on the platform. The service believes that through its assessments it can provide greater opportunities for content discovery resulting in increased frequency and prolonged engagement on the platform.
“We are always looking for ways to improve our programming offering and make it easier for the audience to find what they are looking for. Not only is this expansion driven by viewing habits we can see, we spoke directly to our audience to gain feedback on suggested changes before they were made,” explained Pluto TV SVP of programming Scott Reich. “Everything we do puts the audience first and this optimisation is the latest step to maintain our market leadership in partnership with our audience.”
Audiences now have 18 unique categories to choose from — three more than before — containing new and existing programming. The complete list of categories includes movies, entertainment, news and opinion, crime, reality, game shows, daytime TV, comedy, classic TV, home, food, lifestyle and culture, sports, gaming and anime, music, en español, kids and local. As part of the reorganisation, select channels’ content will relocate to new categories that Pluto TV believes are better suited to their genres.
In coordination with the rollout of the new line-up and categories, Pluto TV is also launching two new channels Let’s Make a Deal and The Judge Judy Channel.