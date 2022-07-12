In a move that will see it enhance its cloud video network capabilities with a set of OTT content processing solutions, Synamedia has acquired cloud video delivery platform Quortex.
Founded in Rennes, France, in 2018 by a team of video industry experts with more than 100 patents, Quortex offers a pay-as-you-stream’ model designed to optimise resources and reduce energy usage. The service is designed for any live streaming provider including telcos, cable operators, direct-to-consumer (DTC) players, and broadcasters. Current customers include beIN Group Media, M6 and Red Bee Media.
Quortex’s multi-tenant SaaS technology also builds video streams on-the-fly, based on the end users’ requirements and matched to viewers’ locations, devices and time zones. It is designed to adapt to unpredictable network, infrastructure and audiences, and automatically scales cloud resources up and down, using spot instances that take advantage of spare cloud capacity at what is said to be a fraction of the typical cost, while maintaining quality of experience.
The also company sees its just-in-time technology as providing exactly the resources required at any given time. If no-one is watching a channel, it simply frees up those resources. It believes that such a methodology provides time to market and considerable cost advantages over existing cloud approaches, while ensuring that every deployed resource has a purpose. For example, Quortex calculates that for long tail content technology its platform reduces cloud costs up to 67%.
Through the acquisition, Synamedia says it will enhance its cloud video network capabilities, complementing its VIVID Workflow as-a-Service (WaaS) with a set of solutions for OTT content processing, disaster recovery, long tail content processing for large service providers and live events. Quortex employees in France and the UK will be joining Synamedia and the company will continue to operate under its own brand while taking advantage of Synamedia’s customer base, financial strength and global presence.
“By pioneering just-in-time video streaming processing and delivery, Quortex has broken new ground with live services that dynamically spring to life when processing a user request,” commented Julien Signes, EVP and general manager of video network at Synamedia. “This radical change in the economics of cloud processing will accelerate the migration of live video services to the cloud. We see enormous potential as we expand Quortex’s reach globally - for the fast-growing DTC live streaming market as well as our traditional service provider customer base who want to reduce infrastructure costs and meet their CO2 reduction commitments.”
Marc Baillavoine, CEO and Founder of Quortex, added: “With our breakthrough just-in-time approach, we have turned the live streaming model on its head, ditching the need to wastefully provision streaming resources just-in-case. We believe that with Synamedia’s global reach and complementary product lines, we can accelerate our mission to transform the agility and cost of streaming and slash its carbon footprint.”
