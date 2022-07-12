Virgin Media TV customers across the UK will now have access to the STV Player free streaming platform’s library of content through to 2028 after the two companies signed a new six-year deal to extend their UK-wide strategic partnership.
STV and Virgin Media’s commercial partnership began in Scotland in 2018, with Virgin Media being the first pay-TV provider to offer fully regionalised versions of STV in HD. Two years later, as STV ramped up its strategy to rapidly increase the market for STV Player, the broadcaster agreed a deal with Virgin Media to launch on its STBs across the UK too.
Also under the terms of the deal, Virgin Media viewers in Scotland will be able to continue to access the fully regionalised HD version of the STV broadcast channel whole across the rest of the UK, Virgin Media set-top boxes (STBs), including the new Stream device, will continue to carry the drama box sets that STV Player says have helped make it the country’s fastest-growing broadcaster streaming service since launching UK-wide in 2020.Throughout 2021, STV Player signed 31 new content deals and added more than 1,000 hours of new and acquired drama, all of which will be available to Virgin Media TV customers as part of the new agreement.
“Our strategic partnership with Virgin Media has been integral to STV Player’s continuing growth story,” remarked Richard Williams, managing director, digital at STV. “Since signing our long-term agreement with Virgin Media in 2018, then significantly enhancing it two years later, our service has reached millions more households up and down the country. We’re delighted to be nurturing this partnership even further and look forward to more success with Virgin Media in the next half-decade.”
Commenting on the new deal, David Bouchier, chief TV and entertainment officer, at Virgin Media O2 said: “Through our strengthened partnership with STV, we’re not only continuing to deliver STV in HD across all our regions in Scotland, but also fully integrating STV Player into our set top boxes nationally. STV Player’s extensive box set offering is now fully integrated into our latest entertainment service, Stream, giving our customers an unrivalled breadth of subscription-free content as well as fully regionalised news and sport.”
