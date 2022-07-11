In a deal securing long-term carriage in the country for its leading portfolio covering sport, drama, film, documentaries and kids’ genres AMC Networks International Central and Northern Europe (AMCNI CNE) and Vodafone Czech Republic (Vodafone CZ) have renewed their long-term distribution agreement.
The strategic partnership covers AMCNI CNE’s 10-channel portfolio in the Czech Republic including Sport1, Sport2, Spektrum, Spektrum Home, TV Paprika, Minimax, JimJam, AMC, Film+ and CBS Reality.
AMCNI says sport fans can enjoy a summer with locally relevant programming such as live coverage of Formula One racing Grand Prix events and UEFA Nations League. In the autumn, Vodafone CZ subscribers will be able to watch Champions Hockey League and UEFA Europa League, Conference League and Swedish & Swiss Hockey League matches. In addition, they will be able to access EHF Handball Champions League and all the UEFA Nations League matches of Germany, France, England, Spain and Holland as well as all the upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers, many of which will also be broadcast exclusively on Sport1.
In addition to sport, viewers can enjoy AMC’s original productions with dramas such as Fear the Walking Dead and Better Call Saul. TV Paprika, home to popular TV chefs including Jamie Oliver, Gordon Ramsay and local popular chef Jiří Halamka, will premiere the viewers’ all-time favorite, The Great British Bake Off, this summer. Subscribers can watch new episodes of Undercover Boss on Spektrum as well as exclusive Spektrum Home premieres of Property Brothers series, Grand Designs Sweden, Monty Don’s gardening series and Designed for Luxury Czech Special Edition as both channels continue to offer educational and entertaining programs for the whole family. In the kids’ portfolio, on Minimax and JimJam, children will be able to enjoy popular series including Baby Boss, My Little Pony and Masha and the Bear.
“This renewed carriage agreement of our long-term alliance with Vodafone Czech Republic highlights the strong demand for AMCNI CNE’s portfolio of 10 channels covering sought after sport, drama, film, documentaries and kids’ programming,” commented Balázs Hajós, VP of affiliate sales, AMCNI CNE. “Our continual investment in exclusive and award-winning content will remain a driving force to attract viewers in the Czech Republic as we debut a wide range of new programming in the months ahead.”
“We are very pleased by our strong continuous cooperation with AMC, providing our customers huge variety of premium content including sports like UEFA Europa League or Formula One. We are really looking forward to it following years of our cooperation,” added Milan Raška, head of TV & fixed development, Vodafone CZ.
