Just weeks after it announced a number of key changes to its senior sales team, producer/distributor Beyond Rights has revealed a series of promotions across the business, said to be in recognition of major achievements made over the past few months.
Leading the new appointments is the promotion of James Mathews (pictured left) who has been promoted from head of business affairs, legal and operations into the newly created position of chief operating officer, while finance director Mike Ibberson will become CFO. Matthews and Ibberson will work closely with CEO David Smyth to ensure the continued smooth running of the business as it evolves.
In the acquisitions team, Sarah McCormack (pictured right) is upped from SVP to EVP, while Claire Runham (pictured centre) has been promoted to SVP and co-ordinator Hannah Rideout becomes acquisitions executive. Aleix Catala and Elisabeth Bland in the operations team are promoted to director of operations and operations executive respectively.
Finally, Beyond Rights is pleased to welcome Pat Bruen to the team as finance director, reporting into Mike Ibberson. Pat qualified as an accountant with KPMG and brings a wealth of experience gained from a variety of sectors.
Commenting on the appointments, Beyond Rights CEO David Smyth said: “I inherited a terrific team when I joined Beyond Rights six months ago and while I’ve had the opportunity to bring in some new talent in that time, these promotions are well-deserved reflections of the day-to-day dedication, commitment, and willingness to always go above and beyond by so many of the existing team.”
